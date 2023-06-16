Arsenal are targeting a move for Romeo Lavia alongside their pursuit of Declan Rice.

According to The Independent, a move for the 19-year-old is progressing as Arsenal look to strengthen their midfield options for next season.

The Gunners’ pursuit of Rice has suffered a setback with West Ham having rejected their initial offer worth up to £80 million for the England international.

But their interest in the Southampton midfielder is moving along concurrently to their chase of the Hammers’ star.

What is Southampton’s valuation of Romeo Lavia?

It remains to be seen what offer Arsenal would make for the Belgian, but it has been reported that any deal involving Lavia could cost up to £45 to 50 million.

The midfielder signed for Southampton from Manchester City last summer, becoming a key part of the side immediately.

Lavia earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in an otherwise struggling Saints side.

The youngster featured 29 times in the league in his debut season at St. Mary’s, but relegation has cast doubt over his future in the south coast.

It is understood that Man City hold a buy-back clause in their deal to sell to Southampton, but that it won’t become active until the summer of 2024.

This has led to speculation that the Championship side may cash-in this summer in order to earn a higher fee for the player.

What are Arsenal’s transfer plans for Romeo Lavia?

Arsenal are aiming to rebuild their midfield following their failed title bid last season.

Mikel Arteta is hoping that Rice and Lavia can form a midfield partnership with Martin Odegaard as they look to bridge the gap to the league champions.

Arsenal led the way for most of last season, but fell apart in the closing weeks of the season to end up five points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Arsenal?

Lavia showed a lot of promise last season for Southampton so it comes as no surprise that top clubs are circling around his future.

At a price of £45 to 50 million, he will still command a big premium despite Southampton suffering relegation to the second tier.

The Saints should be relatively happy to earn such a high fee, even if his departure would be a big blow to the quality of their squad.

But Arsenal would be getting a promising young midfielder that could play a huge role in the spine of the team for the next decade if he can live up to his potential.