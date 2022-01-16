Arsenal & Inter Milan among clubs battling it out for £10m-rated Championship man

Arsenal, Inter Milan and Roma are all keeping tabs on Djed Spence ahead of a potential transfer for the Middlesbrough man in the summer.

The right wing-back is currently out on loan at Nottingham Forest and he has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign, impressing with his pace and quality down the flank for the Reds.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye, with the Mirror claiming the two Italian giants and the Gunners are all interested in Spence, with the update stating that he could be available for £10m.

However, if a deal is sorted this month the 21-year-old would have to be sent to either Boro or Forest as he has played for both this season and isn’t able to feature for a third.

Arsenal’s interest in Spence is likely to have stepped up after he shone against Mikel Arteta’s side in the FA Cup earlier this month, with the youngster starring as Forest pulled of an upset at the City Ground.

Spence played the full game as Steve Cooper’s side beat Millwall at The Den yesterday.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is top-flight interest in Spence because he is a young player who is playing very well in a tough league and has the potential to get even better.

With his attributes, he could be a top full-back or wing-back in the years to come, so Boro are right to demand a big fee for their player.

So, it will be interesting to see if anything happens this month, although Spence is clearly loving his time at Forest so you can’t imagine he will be pushing for a switch as he tries to help them to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.