Arsenal are in advanced talks with Southampton over the potential signing of Romeo Lavia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are negotiating a deal with the Saints for the promising midfielder, who want a 'club-record fee for an under-21 player' for his services - that currently stands at over £30 million from Luke Shaw's departure to Manchester United when he was just 18 years of age.

Lavia earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in an otherwise disappointing season for the south coast club as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

The 19-year-old signed for Southampton last summer in a deal worth a reported £10.5 million from Manchester City, which includes a £40 million buy-back clause that is active from the summer of 2024.

Who is interested in Romeo Lavia?

This has led to a significant chase for his signature this summer in order to beat City to the punch next year.

The relegation of Southampton to the second tier has only accelerated the matter, with Arsenal now leading the chase to his signature.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all also been credited with an interest in the promising youngster.

It has been claimed that Southampton want a record fee for the player, with the club’s current record sale standing at the £75 million paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk.

Chelsea and Man United are both still involved in the pursuit of Lavia, but it has been made clear that the pursuit of Mason Mount remains the Red Devils’ priority, with Chelsea also eyeing a number of potential midfield targets.

How did Romeo Lavia do at Southampton last season?

The 19-year-old performed well and grew into his role as the season wore on.

Lavia featured 29 times in the league as he emerged into senior football with a burgeoning reputation as a potentially world-class talent.

Arsenal are currently looking to overhaul their midfield options following the collapse of their title bid last season, with Mikel Arteta’s side finishing second by just five points.

The Gunners have also been linked with a big-money move for Declan Rice.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Arsenal?

The potential arrival of Lavia would be an exciting move for Arsenal and a partnership with Rice could be very dangerous.

It will likely cost a lot of money to do both deals, but it could also set up Arsenal’s key midfield pairing for another five to 10 years.

The duo should also suit Arteta’s style of play, while also being a good match for fellow midfielder Martin Odegaard.

If they can get this deal over the line, then Arsenal will have worked well to improve the weakest part of their squad.