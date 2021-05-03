Arsenal hold transfer interest in Derby County player ahead of summer

Arsenal hold an interest in Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan ahead of the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Buchanan burst onto the first-team scene at Pride Park last season, making his debut in a Carabao Cup clash with Scunthorpe United and scoring the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win.

The 20-year-old went on to make a further six appearances last season, but he has come up leaps and bounds this term.

Buchanan has made an impressive 34 appearances in the Championship this season, with Max Lowe’s summer move to Sheffield United opening the door for a regular place in the side.

The 20-year-old, who has registered three assists this term, only has another year left on his contract at Pride Park, with Premier League giants Arsenal keeping tabs on him.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal hold an interest in the defender heading into the summer, ahead of a potential move for the full-back.

Wayne Rooney has previously gone on record by saying that Buchanan is up there with one of the best young full-backs in the country, but his side’s perilous league position could result in them cashing in this summer.

The Verdict

I have been impressed by Buchanan this season and he seems to have taken a lot of things in his stride.

But for me, he shouldn’t rush into leaving Derby for a club like Arsenal. He isn’t likely to be a regular starter whatsoever, and may be limited to a few cup appearances.

Even if Derby go down, Buchanan could settle in League One and benefit from playing every game. He would be a much better player for it.