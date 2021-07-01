Arsenal handed warning concerning £20m-rated EFL player

Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale is not yet good enough to displace Bernd Leno in Mikel Arteta’s side should they sign him from Sheffield United, Gabby Agbonlahor has warned.

The Gunners are said to be looking to sign cover and competition for Leno this summer, with Ramsdale emerging as a target.

The Athletic reported last month that Arsenal had made contact with the Blades and started talks over a move for the 23-year-old.

It is understood that United value Ramsdale at around £20 million after a season that saw the keeper earn himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 – having been called up as a replacement for Dean Henderson.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has issued his verdict on the English shot-stopper and warned that he is not yet good enough to displace Leno.

He said: “I think he is a good goalkeeper.

“But Leno, on his day, he can be a very good goalkeeper. He has his off days but on his day he is very talented.

“I still think he’ll be the one that plays.”

With his deal not set to expire until the summer of 2024, United are under no obligation to sell him this summer and new boss Slavisa Jokanovic is believed to want to speak to him to assess his stance on his future.

Having come through the Yorkshire club’s academy but left in 2017, Ramsdale rejoined the Blades last summer – arriving from Bournemouth in an £18 million deal.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Agbonlahor on this one. You’d question whether Ramsdale is good enough to be the first choice keeper at a club like Arsenal.

That means, should he stay at the Emirates, Leno would likely remain in possession of the number one shirt.

£20 million is a lot of money to spend on a backup keeper, particularly with finances likely to be tighter than usual this summer.

Though Ramsdale is only 23 and could establish himself as first string in years to come, this may not be the right window to spend big on that sort of move.