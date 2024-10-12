The 2006 summer transfer window certainly looked to be a rather eye-catching on at Portsmouth FC.

During the previous campaign, the club had only narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League, finishing 17th in the final standings, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

That battle to avoid the drop was something Pompey were clearly keen to avoid the following campaign, bringing in a number of high-profile signings before the start of the 2006/07 season.

One of those who made the move to Fratton Park was Sol Campbell, in a move that on the pitch at least, did prove to be rather fruitful.

Sol Campbell enjoyed success with Portsmouth

After five years with Arsenal, the summer of 2006 saw the centre-back leave the club by mutual consent, in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Those would come at Portsmouth, with the England international joining on a free transfer in August 2006, signing a two-year contract with the club.

Immediately, Campbell became an important player at Fratton Park, establishing a strong central defensive partnership with Linvoy Primus.

He played 32 league games during his first season with Portsmouth, helping to a ninth place finish, which was at the time their highest in the Premier League.

The start of the following season, then Pompey manager, Harry Redknapp, named Campbell as the club's captain.

It was a move that paid off, and not just in the league, where they improved on the previous campaign by climbing to eighth in the final standings.

The centre-back's trophy winning pedigree would also come to the fore, as he guided Portsmouth to the victory in the FA Cup, lifting the silverware at Wembley as skipper.

In doing so, Campbell had helped lead the club to their first major in 58 years, also bringing European football to Fratton Park in the process.

The centre-back would then remain at the club for another year, where he helped them combine their European exploits with avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Portsmouth claimed a 14th place finish in the top-flight in the 2008/09 campaign, despite the financial issues that were beginning to loom over Fratton Park.

It was at the end of that season though, that after an excellent three years as a player for Pompey, Campbell's legacy around the club arguably began to change.

Sol Campbell added to the financial pressure on Pompey

The summer of 2009 saw the centre-back leave Fratton Park on a free transfer, after which he would spend a brief, ill-fated and unexpected spell in League Two with Notts County.

Sol Campbell Portsmouth record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2006/07 34 1 2 2007/08 37 1 1 2008/09 40 0 0

Portsmouth meanwhile, found their financial problems mounting, with tax bills rising and failures to pay money owed for transfers to other teams.

They failed to pay their players on time on multiple occasions even before the start of 2010, while also receiving a winding up petition from HMRC in late 2009.

Meanwhile, with that lack of funds having led to a weakened playing squad, Pompey found themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Then, Campbell himself would give them yet more financial issues to think about in January 2010, when his lawyers issued a writ to sue the club.

The centre-back alleged that he was owed £1.7million by Portsmouth for unpaid image rights and bonuses from his three years at Fratton Park.

Pompey would then enter administration in March 2010, leading to them being deducted nine points, which effectively confirmed their relegation from the Premier League.

Indeed, that would begin a plummet down the leagues for Portsmouth, further adding to the uncertainty around the existence of the club.

Related "The connection is there" - Claim made on Portsmouth FC fan relationship with the Eisners Portsmouth FC fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis claims that the Michael Eisner and co. have a genuine connection with the club.

All of that, may therefore leave supporters of the club with some mixed feelings when it comes to Campbell.

On the pitch, the centre-back made some big contributions to the club, and helped them to perhaps their best moment in recent history with that FA Cup win.

Off it though, the fact he did sue the club for such a significant fee at a time when they were struggling so bad financially, surely made things worse for them, even if he will feel he was entitled to that money.

With all that in mind, it may be the case that some Portsmouth fans will have a range of emotions when reflecting on Campbell's connection with the Fratton Park club, which may be influenced on what aspect of the game is being looked at.