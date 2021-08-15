Arsenal handed major transfer boost in pursuit of Championship player

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could hand in a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to Arsenal, a report from a print edition of The Daily Mirror (15/08, p73) has claimed.

Ramsdale has been linked with a move to the Gunners throughout the summer, as they look to add a backup option to Bernd Leno between the posts at The Emirates Stadium.

However, it was reported by The Athletic last week that Arsenal had pulled out of the race to sign Ramsdale, with the North London club unwilling to pay Sheffield United’s £35million asking price for the ‘keeper.

Now however, it seems as though the Gunners may have been given fresh hopes in their quest to sign the 23-year-old before the window closes at the end of this month.

According to this latest update, Ramsdale is now considering handing in a transfer request at Sheffield United in an attempt to push through a move to The Emirates, with the goalkeeper apparently keen on a return to the Premier League.

Despite that speculation, Ramsdale has played both of Sheffield United’s league games this season, keeping a clean sheet in Saturday night’s goalless draw with Swansea.

The Verdict

A move such as this would certainly be an interesting one for Sheffield United to consider if Ramsdale does hand in a transfer request.

On the one hand, there is still plenty of time remaining on Ramsdale’s contract at Bramall Lane, so the Blades are under no pressure to sell even if the goalkeeper does ask to leave this summer.

However, you do wonder whether it would be sensible for Sheffield United to keep the player if he does not want to be there, particularly when he is playing in such an important position, where his performances are down to him, and only him.

That being said, even if the Blades do accept Ramsdale’s transfer request, Arsenal will still have to come up with some funds for the signing of the 23-year-old, so this could be one worth keeping an eye on in the next couple of weeks.