Arsenal handed boost in transfer chase to sign Emi Buendia as stance is revealed

Norwich City attacker Emi Buendia will push through a deal to Premier League giants Arsenal should they make a bid for him, per a report from CBS Sports.

The 24-year-old has been the Canaries’ leading light for the last two years, and surprisingly stayed with the Norfolk side following their relegation from the Premier League.

And he’s been making a mockery of Championship defences, netting seven goals and adding seven assists to what has been an incredible season up to now for the Argentinian.

Interest from bigger clubs was always going to come, but the one team that the rumours also come back to is Arsenal.

The latest reported update from the Gunners is that they’re monitoring Buendia’s situation, but it all depends if finances are available to make a move for him this month.

There has been a suggestion that loan moves for talented youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson to Carrow Road could be in the offing to drive down the price for Buendia, and they’d certainly strengthen Norwich as a whole for the rest of the season.

If CBS Sports are to be believed, then Buendia is ready to force his employer’s hand when it comes to getting a move to the Emirates, and that could mean placing a transfer request on the desk of Daniel Farke.

Supporters at Norwich will be hoping it doesn’t come to that and Buendia stays to help them back into the top tier of English football, but his talents surely lie at a club with a much bigger reputation and financial backing.

The Verdict

Norwich fans will no doubt be preparing for the worst as Buendia is one of those talents that is far too good for the level he’s playing at.

It seems that if they can scrape the funds together, Arsenal will make the South American their number one target in the hope he can offer something different in the final third.

The Canaries will say they don’t need to sell, but that’s not always the real truth and in the current climate, a big bid will be hard to say no to.