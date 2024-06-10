Highlights Eze's journey from academy releases to England call-up showcases immense resilience and talent after facing multiple setbacks.

His skillful style of play and ability to impact games has been evident in both the Championship with QPR and now with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Eze's inclusion in Southgate's Euro squad is a testament to his growth and success, proving that hard work and perseverance pay off in the end.

Eberechi Eze is a talent of the purest form, currently playing for Premier League club Crystal Palace.

However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the Englishman, despite having been called up for the squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Whilst he has been exceptional at the top level of English football this season, and has earned his place in Gareth Southgate's England setup, the 25-year-old has previously experienced some hardship, having been released by various academies before being signed by Queens Park Rangers.

The struggle for success for Eze

Eze began his career at Arsenal, joining the Gunners at the age of 9.

However, Eze faced his first career setback when he was released by the North London side aged 13, leaving him without a club. After a brief trial spell at Southend, Eze found his new home in West London, playing for Fulham's academy, after a team-mate's parent had suggested trialing for them.

The midfielder has himself has stated that "I am very grateful I met them because they helped me on my journey, they helped me grow and built me into the person I am today."

Eze spent two and a half of his teenage years playing football in West London for Fulham, before being released by the Cottagers.

The Englishman then found himself moving to Reading on trial, before being eventually released after just six months.

From watching Eze at QPR and Crystal Palace it seems fair to say that six months is not enough time to be able to analyse this player. He is simply a gem. A huge tonne of regret must be felt from fans of Reading and Fulham after watching how impressive Eze has been these past few years.

Eze's final failed academy spell came in Bermondsey, playing for Millwall.

The England international managed to secure a scholarship with the Lions, which was met with varied success.

Despite clearly being one of the most talented members of the academy, the club felt the clash in style between club and player would make for a lack of clarity within the squad.

At a club in Millwall, which at the time was centred around an aggressive, high-energy philosophy which did not suit Eze's tricky, technical style.

Therefore, Neil Harris made the call and Eze was once again released just two years later, much to the dismay of the Englishman.

It is fair to say that the Lions will now deeply regret letting the talent leave.

However, with great resilience, he bounced back.

QPR and Crystal Palace's rejoice at the expense of their rivals' blushes

Eze's confidence was therefore understandably low prior to the chaotic nature of his early career, but has since shown great resilience.

Aged 18, the midfielder was snapped up by QPR, and during this spell became one of the hottest prospects in the EFL.

The 18-year-old was magic with his feet and lit up Shepherds Bush with his trickery and passing ability, drawing eyes from all over the country to the teenager.

Eze pictured playing against Nottingham Forest for QPR, 2019

After a successful loan spell at Wycombe, where a teenage Eze scored 5 goals in 20 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth's side, Eze's dynamic style of play lit up the Championship, showing glimpses of becoming the player he now is.

During his time in the Championship, the table below shows some of his outstanding contributions to the R's' success.

Eberechi Eze Goals + Assists PrgC PrgP 2017/18 (Wycombe/QPR) 7 (5 Goals, 2 Assists) N/A N/A 2018/19 (QPR) 7 (4 Goals, 3 Assists) 80 123 2019/20 (QPR) 22 (14 Goals, 8 Assists) 135 223 2020/21 (Palace) 10 (4 Goals, 6 Assists) 79 127

Eze's journey then took him to Crystal Palace, where he truly flourished and became the player he has always been capable of being, linking up with the likes of Michael Olise and Jean-Phillipe Mateta in a Palace side managed by Oliver Glasner.

In his time in Palace's setup, the Englishman has impressed Premier League audiences with his ability to beat a man, as well as a fantastic eye for a line-breaking pass in the final third.

Moving on from this, he has now been called up for Gareth Southgate's final squad for the European Championships this month, which provides Eze with the chance to once again impress on the world's stage.

Eze pictured playing for England in this month's international friendly VS Bosnia & Herzegovina