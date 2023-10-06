Highlights Norwich City has appointed Ben Knapper as their new sporting director, known for his sports analytics background and 13-year tenure at Arsenal.

Knapper will start his role on November 27, replacing Stuart Webber, who has received praise for smart recruitment during Norwich's promotion campaigns.

Knapper expressed his excitement about joining Norwich, emphasizing the club's positive reputation and existing foundations, and he aims to contribute to the club's future success.

Norwich City have confirmed that Ben Knapper will be their new sporting director, although he won’t begin his role until next month.

Who is Ben Knapper?

Knapper is not someone that many Norwich fans will know, but he does arrive with an exciting pedigree, having a background in sports analytics, and he has spent the past 13 years with Arsenal.

During his time with the Gunners, Knapper has had various roles, from scouting to analysis, and most recently as the loan and pathway manager.

So, he has extensive knowledge of the game, both in this country and abroad, and the Canaries clearly feel he is ready for the step up in terms of giving more responsibility.

Norwich find Stuart Webber replacement

That’s after the club announced on Friday night that Knapper would be joining the club as sporting director, but he won’t start his role until November 27, and there will be a handover period with Webber.

Whilst Webber has come in for criticism during the past 12-18 months, there’s no doubting Knapper has big boots to fill, as Norwich have gone up twice with Webber as sporting director, and he earnt a lot of praise for smart recruitment in those promotion campaigns.

It was revealed earlier in the year that Webber would be moving on, and the Yellows have had a lengthy process to try and find his successor, with Knapper clearly impressing the most.

What has Ben Knapper said about his new role?

The role of a sporting director is increasingly important in the modern game, with Knapper now tasked with building a successful project at Carrow Road over the coming years.

And, speaking to the club's media, Knapper revealed his happiness at landing the job, as he looked to a bright future.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Norwich City. It is a club that I’ve admired from afar for a long time. My interactions and dealings with the club over the years have always been very positive. It is a club that has always left an impression on me, and I’ve been really impressed with how they operate.

“There are clearly some very good foundations already in place. I’m really looking forward to getting started, meeting everyone and contributing to the next chapter of success in the club’s journey.”

What next for Norwich?

Knapper’s work at Norwich will cover more than just transfers, but that’s where many fans will judge the new man, so he will be in place for January, and he will have to work with David Wagner and the recruitment team to identify areas they can improve.

Of course, he has a broader remit at Norwich, so it will be interesting to see how the direction of the club changes under his guidance in the years to come.

It’s a positive for Norwich that they have finalised this appointment though, given just how important it is.

However, in the short-term, it won’t change much for Wagner and the team. After a great start, recent results have been inconsistent, but they are firmly in the play-off picture at this very early stage.

Norwich are back in action on Saturday when they take on Coventry City away from home.