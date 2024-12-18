Arsenal are reportedly considering a shock January swoop for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

That's according to a recent reveal from journalist Steve Kay, who has claimed that Arsenal are looking into a potential move for the French shot-stopper next month.

Leeds are currently going strong in the hunt for automatic promotion from the Championship, and they're just three points shy of league leaders Sheffield United at the time of writing.

It may well shape up to be a significant transfer window for Leeds, who simply must get it right in January both in terms of potential incomings and outgoings.

Daniel Farke has reiterated his desire to have a quiet January window, but a number of his players have been linked with exits as of late, and Meslier is now being tipped to potentially leave Elland Road in the new year.

Arsenal FC keeping tabs on Leeds United man Illan Meslier

Kay, who was speaking on YouTube channel KS1 TV, was quizzed on Mikel Arteta's January plans at Arsenal and revealed that a goalkeeper could be poised to arrive at the Emirates Stadium, and it might be Meslier.

It would be a very surprising move given Meslier's poor performances for the Whites this season, but Arsenal could be in the market for a back-up goalkeeper behind David Raya, with current number two Neto only on loan from Bournemouth.

Kay said: "There’s a few. Arsenal are looking at a goalkeeper. Possibly a goalkeeper could come in in January. I have been given a name.

"The Leeds goalkeeper is someone I’ve been told. I need to look into that. It’s not from one of my top sources if you like, but it’s one we’re keeping an eye on. Illan Meslier."

Meslier, who has been Leeds' number one this season, is also reportedly of interest to French side Rennes, but you've got to wonder if the lure of Arsenal could tempt him into a switch.

Leeds United, Daniel Farke must be open to Illan Meslier sale in January

It's admittedly quite unorthodox to sanction a mid-season sale for a first-choice goalkeeper, but the truth is Meslier's displays simply haven't been good enough for far too long, and many supporters will argue Leeds could be even higher in the league without a number of high-profile errors from the Frenchman.

The 24-year-old has let his side down on a number of occasions this term, with notable errors against Sunderland and most recently Preston North End sticking out.

Though he's protected by one of the safest defences in the Championship and quite arguably the division's single finest central defensive pairing of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon, Meslier is conceding more goals than you would expect and he's been subjected to strong criticism from supporters this term, who have collectively questioned Farke's willingness to stick with him.

Illan Meslier's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United via FotMob, as of December 18 Appearances 21 Clean sheets 11 Goals conceded 15 xGOT faced 13.0 Shots faced 45 Saves 30 Save percentage 66.7% Goals prevented -1.37

A lot of fans would actively want a sale in January and, given that Meslier is underperforming but could net Leeds a relatively-handsome sum of money to potentially be reinvested, the club really should consider cutting ties if the price is right, and you would expect it to be from Arsenal - should they take their interest further, of course.