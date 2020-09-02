Arsenal faced with competition from Unai Emery for Championship ace

Villarreal have identified Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a potential transfer target this summer, according to La Razon.

The 24-year-old endured an excellent season in-between the sticks for Brentford last season, as the Bees narrowly missed out on winning promotion to the Premier League.

Raya kept 16 clean sheets in the Sky Bet Championship last season, helping the Bees boast an impressive defensive record whilst looking like the most dangerous attacking outfit in the division.

The Bees conceded only 38 times in 46 league appearances last term, and whilst it’s a team effort, Raya played a key role in helping Brentford maintain an impressive defensive record.

Raya has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent times, but Unai Emery could be set to challenge his former side to the signing of the Spanish shot-stopper.

La Razon claim that Villarreal have identified Raya as an alternative for Rui Silva – a player they have already offered €7m for.

A move to Villarreal is an option that would “seduce” Raya, after coming through the ranks at Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Verdict

It would be a big blow for Brentford to lose Raya, especially at this stage of pre-season.

Whilst the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins will receive plenty of credit after the seasons they had in 2019/20, Raya also deserves massive credit.

For a team to be so flamboyant and exciting going forward, Brentford were also very impressive defensively last term, and Raya keeping 16 clean sheets is some going.

He definitely has the attributes to thrive in a competitive division, and a move back to Spain could be one that he prefers.