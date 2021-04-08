Arsenal face Emi Buendia transfer competition as fresh report hints at player stance

“Everything seems to indicate” that Arsenal target Emi Buendia will leave Norwich City in the summer amid interest from LaLiga trio Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Villarreal, according to Spanish outlet Fichales.net.

The Canaries playmaker has been in stunning form this season – scoring 12 times and adding 16 assists as he’s taken Daniel Farke’s side to the verge of promotion back to the Premier League and, likely, the Championship title.

Norwich may well have to prepare for life without Buendia, however, because the 24-year-old has turned the heads of a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

It seems there is interest from LaLiga as well, with Fichales.net reporting that Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Villarreal are all keen on the Argentine.

The report claims that “everything seems to indicate” that Buendia will leave Carrow Road this summer and that the player wants to make a step up in quality.

It is understood that Atletico are keen to create “a world-class trident” by matching the Norwich man with Luis Suarez and Joao Félix, while Villareal could make a significant bid for him if they qualify for Europe.

Buendia is thought to be on the radar of Sevilla sporting director Monchi, with the Spanish club keen to sign an attacker to strengthen their right flank.

Are these 17 facts about Norwich City’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Norwich City originally had a fox on the badge True False

The Verdict

Given his performances this season, it’s absolutely no surprise that there is interest in Buendia from the LaLiga trio.

The Argentine has been too good for the Championship this season with his class clear to see week after week and it seems very likely that he’ll be leaving Carrow Road in the summer, even though the Canaries are set to return to the Premier League in style.

The Spanish trio’s interest could well mean we’re set for a bidding war when the transfer window opens, so Norwich will likely get the £30 million-plus that they’re thought to be hoping for.

After three years with the Canaries, you can understand why Buendia wants to make a step up in class and he certainly has the quality to do it.