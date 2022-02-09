Arsenal eye transfer approach for Middlesbrough player

Arsenal are said to have put Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence at the top of their summer transfer wish list, as per a recent report by football.london.

The exciting young full back is currently excelling whilst out on loan with Nottingham Forest and is certainly a player that is attracting plenty of interest from sides in the higher division.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United have both been mentioned as potential suitors for the defender alongside the Gunners and now there is a possibility that a bidding war could ensue this summer.

Boro are said to have activated the one year option within Spence’s contract which means his deal is set to run until the summer of 2024 – meaning that they could rake in a much higher fee than first thought for the London born player.

However Chris Wilder’s side still remain confident that they can hold onto their young prospect, with those ambitions sure to hinge on whether they can get promoted back to the Premier League this season or not.

The Verdict

It will certainly be an interesting summer for Spence and everyone that could be involved in a potential deal for the full back.

He is one of the most talked about young players outside the Premier League and is full deserving of all the praise that is coming his way.

It is now up to Middlesbrough to handle the situation as best they can, with the possibility of getting a good fee for the player looking all the more likely by the passing week.

A move to the Premier League is seemingly on the horizon for him and there is little doubt that Boro will stand in his way if they are unable to match his ambitions moving forwards.

Make no mistake, if Boro remain in the Championship, he will be off in the summer.