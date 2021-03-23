Arsenal? Everton? Stay at Norwich? The potential paths for Max Aarons amid transfer speculation

The future of Norwich City defender Max Aarons is likely to remain somewhat ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer transfer window.

The Canaries full-back has established himself as a regular in the Norwich team in recent seasons, and has been a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s starting XI this term.

Aarons has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, in what has been a memorable season to date for the Carrow Road faithful, with Farke’s side sat top of the Championship table.

His impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with a number of clubs registering their interest in landing his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

We take a look at the potential paths for Aarons amid interest from other clubs in his services.

Arsenal

Arsenal are one of the teams reportedly interested in signing Aarons during the summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’re frontrunners to land his signature.

The Gunners already have some strong options in similar positions, with Hector Bellerin being their first-choice right-back. But the recent performance of Callum Chambers against West Ham United has been praised by a number of Arsenal supporters.

With Cedric Soares also playing in that position, it seems highly unlikely that Arsenal will pursue a move for Aarons, unless players are to head for the exit door in the summer.

Everton

Everton could potentially be a club that Aarons takes an interest in, with the Toffees currently sat eighth in the Premier League table.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been impressive in this year’s campaign, and could be looking for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, who seems to be heading towards the latter stages of his career.

Mason Holgate has been Everton’s regular full-back this term, but Aarons might fancy his chances of taking the starting spot in the Everton squad ahead of Holgate if he was to sign along the dotted line at Goodison Park.

Bayern Munich

German giants Bayern Munich had previously been interested in signing Aarons, although talk of a potential move to the Allianz Arena has cooled in recent weeks.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s side already have one promising Championship full-back in Omar Richards being set to sign for them, and it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll make another move for Aarons.

The prospect of joining a club with the stature of Bayern Munich will obviously be tempting for any player, but regular game time wouldn’t be guaranteed, with the German club already having a number of strong options in that position.

Stay at Norwich City

Aarons has been with Norwich’s first-team setup since 2018, and has gone on to make 123 appearances for the senior side. He’s a highly-rated player by Daniel Farke, and the Canaries boss will be eager to see him stick around for the foreseeable future.

Norwich are a team that are heading in the right direction this season though, as they’re currently sat top of the Championship table, and eight points clear of second-placed Watford.

He’ll still eb wanting to play regular football at this stage of his career, and Norwich would certainly be able to provide him with that next season, regardless of whether they’re playing their football in the top-flight or not.

Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him stick around at Carrow Road unless Norwich’s valuation of the defender is met during the summer transfer window.