Arsenal are now pursuing the services of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, as per the Daily Mail.

Numerous Premier League outfits have been courting the forward in the wake of the Foxes' shock relegation to the Championship, where they will join Leeds United and Southampton back in the second-tier for the first time in nearly ten years.

Consequently, their demotion has spelled a new era at the King Power Stadium, and after already sanctioning eight departures following contract expiries, further faces are poised to be heading towards the exit door in the coming weeks.

Leicester would doubtlessly love to keep hold of the 25-year-old, however, that prospect appears increasingly unlikely.

Who is interested in Leicester City's Harvey Barnes?

A prior report from the Daily Mail stated that Tottenham had launched a joint £50M bid for Barnes and teammate James Maddison, although unsurprisingly, there has been little movement with that.

Despite Leicester's relegation, the duo impressed and both hit double digits for league goals, while Maddison also weighed in with nine assists.

Barnes has also reportedly attracted interest from West Ham and Aston Villa, both of whom are set to undertake squad surgery this summer ahead of respective European campaigns next term,

But more recently, Arsenal are believed to have fired themselves into contention for his services, with Tottenham now said to be leading the race for Maddison.

Indeed, it does not seem likely that they would be able to finance a deal for Barnes as well if they do sign the highly-coveted attacking midfielder, meaning that there is scope for the Gunners to swoop.

With league title ambitions and a captivating project under the mastery of Mikel Arteta, their pull in the transfer market cannot be understated, and it is most certainly more powerful than that of West Ham or Villa.

And while those clubs could offer a starting berth every single week, Arteta himself favours squad rotation, and he will only be doing even more of that next season when they are competing in the Champions League again.

He also favours wingers who can contribute with meaningful end product from wide areas, enforced by the roles that Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all play in the side, and Barnes' recent 13-goal haul means that his profile aligns with the Spaniard's vision.

What is Harvey Barnes' price tag?

Whereas Maddison's contractual expiry next year appears to have forced Leicester into a corner by which they must accept a figure this summer to avoid losing him on a free, Barnes' deal presently runs until 2025.

That said, it still seems as though there is a need to sanction a departure too, as the Foxes will be desperate to balance the books financially in order to deal with the losses entailed with Premier League relegation.

According to reports, the attacker was valued at £50M, though it was expected that the valuation would decrease in the event of relegation.

Therefore, it is hard to fully define Barnes' price tag for now, but irrespective of the circumstances, Leicester will not want to part ways easily and can be anticipated to drive a hard bargain for a player with two years left on his current deal and off the back of one of the most productive seasons of his career.

All things considered, it probably seems likely that they will command a fee anywhere in the region of £30-40M- a figure that a club like Arsenal would be able to match.