Carlton Palmer has backed Southampton to reject any bids for their young midfield star Shea Charles, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the Northern Ireland international.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Premier League giants have pinpointed the current Sheffield Wednesday loan ace as their next talent after impressing at Hillsborough so far this season.

The midfielder only joined his parent club last summer from Manchester City, helping his team to promotion to the top flight, making the switch to the south coast for £10.5m, a fee that could rise to £15m through add-ons.

However, with Charles still at the very start of his career, Palmer - who played for both Southampton and Wednesday - has told the Saints to keep hold of him with relegation back to the Championship looking a real threat at this moment in time, with Russell Martin's side bottom of the table with only four points from 11 games.

Carlton Palmer issues Shea Charles transfer verdict amid reported Arsenal interest

It's been a good start to life in Sheffield for the 21-year-old, and he has taken to the challenge of the Championship excellently once again, as he had done last season.

Compared to his time at Southampton, Charles has a more important role with the Owls, and is a regular starter, while the majority of his appearances in 2023/24 came from the bench.

Nevertheless, for former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Palmer, there is no reason why the Saints should sell the young talent, especially as he could be of use in the coming years.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer said: "In the news for Sheffield Wednesday is that Arsenal are looking at the talented Southampton midfield player, Shea Charles, who's thriving in his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

"Arsenal are looking to build a young squad, and they're looking at players who can potentially go on and play in the Premier League and I think it's good that what they're looking to do is bring young players into the football club.

"At the end of the day, he's a very, very talented player. He's not getting game-time at Southampton, he's done really well there.

"The problem is, if Southampton get relegated to the Championship next season, it's a player that you would want to keep in your squad. So, I think at the moment it's interest and speculation.

"He's a balanced midfielder who combines defensive discipline with creativity. He’s the modern-day box-to-box player.

"I'd be very surprised if Southampton were to sell him to Arsenal, given the situation at the moment that they're going to be heading back to the Championship and, therefore, Shea Charles will play an important part next season."

Sheffield Wednesday will wait nervously on Southampton for Shea Charles clarity

If Arsenal do make a move for Charles in January, his loan to Sheffield Wednesday will be cancelled, and so Danny Rohl and the rest of his staff at Hillsborough will now have to wait bated breath to see what happens.

It would be a highly frustrating situation for the Owls, as Charles has settled in well in Yorkshire, and he has been a key reason behind the success that the team have had so far.

It is clear that the 21-year-old is starting to show signs that he is ready for the step-up in the coming years, but a move too early could have a detrimental impact on his development, and he must take that into account if the Gunners do come calling.

Shea Charles Sheffield Wednesday Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 12 (12) Minutes Played 1030 Goals (Assists) 1 (1) xG 0.94 Shots (On Target) 7 (2) Pass Accuracy 79.7% Successful Dribbles 7 Tackles Won 21 Duels Won 75 Aerial Duels Won 17 Recoveries 82 *Stats correct as of 21/11/2024

Charles is essential to Sheffield Wednesday's season, more so than Southampton's, and if he does leave due to a move to the Emirates Stadium, it will have more of a short-term impact on the Championship side.

At such a young age, the future is incredibly bright for the midfielder, and with the Saints not planning to recall him in January, that can only be seen as a success for Rohl and his Owls side, as it also seems likely that he will not be sold on.