Arsenal defender speaks out after recent loan move to Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have recently completed the signing of Arsenal youngster Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan deal.

The defender has been Arsenal’s Under-21s captain, and has clearly made a good impression on the Tractor Boys in recent months.

Ipswich finished 11th in the League One table last season, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

It condemned Paul Lambert’s side to another season in League One, and the club’s supporters will be expectant of a serious push for promotion back into the Championship this term.

McGuinness took to Twitter following his move, and expressed his eagerness to get started with the League One side, which is likely to please their supporters.

Happy to have signed a season long loan with Ipswich Town, can’t wait to get started 🔵 https://t.co/iLVo0EHpEN — Mark Mcguinness (@MarkMcguinness0) September 22, 2020

Ipswich are currently sat top of the table in League One after their opening two matches, and will be eager to build on some impressive performances to date.

The Tractor Boys have kept two consecutive clean sheets in the league as well, and will be hoping that the addition of McGuinness can bolster their ranks in defence.

Ipswich are next in action this weekend, when they take on Rochdale at Portman Road, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from to strengthen their grip on top-spot.

The Verdict:

I think this is a smart bit of business by the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich weren’t good enough to win promotion into the Championship last season, and it’s good to see the club adding to their side before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

McGuinness has impressed me in Arsenal’s Under-21s recently, and it’s good to see the Gunners looking at furthering his development by sending him out on loan.

I think he’ll force his way into the Ipswich starting XI in the near future as well, and could prove to be one of the signings of the season in League One if he can hit the ground running.