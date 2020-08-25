Arsenal defender set for temporary EFL exit

Young Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu is set to join Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal, according to Wales Online.

The Bluebirds have signed Kieffer Moore already in this summer transfer window and now it looks as though Neil Harris is set to add to his defensive recruits.

The Welsh side will be aiming to get themselves into the play-offs again in 2020/21 after losing out to Fulham in a narrow two-legged semi-final contest, and Osei-Tutu will hope he can play his part in that challenge.

The Gunners’ youngster is thought to have had a medical on Tuesday morning ahead of the move and is in the Welsh capital ready to finalise the deal.

He spent time in Germany on loan last season with VFL Bochum and now looks set to get the chance to feature in the Sky Bet Championship next year.

The Verdict

We’ve seen lots of good young players coming out of the Premier League and into the Championship over the years and many of them have excelled.

Cardiff saw that with Dion Sanderson last season and will be hoping that Osei-Tutu can emulate his performances.

He’s ready to sign by the looks of things, and many will be eager to see how he does.