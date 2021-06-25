Arsenal defender linked with temporary move to EFL club

Millwall are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to London News Online.

Any potential agreement would be a loan move, although it remains to be seen as to what stage the Lions are at in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

It is claimed that Millwall are keen to sign a defender ahead of the new league campaign, with George Evans set to be trusted in a midfield role next season.

Ballard spent last year’s campaign on loan with Blackpool, and made 30 appearances for the Tangerines, as they won promotion into the Championship, after a win over Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

He initially signed for Neil Critchley’s on a short-term deal, but had that loan extended until the end of the season after making a positive impact with Blackpool.

Millwall finished the 2020/21 season 11th in the Championship table, and will be hoping that they can make a serious push for a top-six finish in the second tier next term under the management of Gary Rowett.

The Lions are set to get their new season underway on August 7th, when they take on London-based rivals QPR on the opening day of the campaign.

The Verdict:

This could be an excellent bit of business.

Ballard really impressed me in his loan spell with Blackpool last season, as they won promotion into the Championship under the management of Neil Critchley via the play-offs.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him if the early stages of his career are anything to go by, and if Millwall can offer him regular minutes, then this will be a brilliant signing for Gary Rowett’s side.

Millwall need additional depth in their defence, and Ballard could be the ideal player to step into their back-line heading into the 2021/22 campaign.