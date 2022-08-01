Arsenal defender leaves to join EFL side

Crawley Town head coach Kevin Betsy has used his links with Arsenal to secure a season-long loan deal for young defender Mazeed Ogungbo, the Red Devils have confirmed.

The League Two outfit appointed the ex-EFL veteran midfielder, who has managed England at three different youth levels, as their new boss this summer, bringing him to the Broadfield Stadium from Arsenal’s under-23’s.

He didn’t get off to the perfect start this past weekend with a 1-0 defeat on the road to Carlisle United, and Betsy has now moved to bolster the club’s back-line with Ogungbo.

The 19-year-old Irishman was a regular contributor in Betsy’s under-23’s side at the Gunners last season in the Premier League 2 competition, featuring 19 times – the majority of those appearances coming at centre-back.

Ogungbo also played five times in the EFL Trophy against Football League opposition, but he is now set to embark on his first ever taste of regular senior football with the fourth tier side.

The Verdict

Ogungbo looks to be a very strong and quick defender judging from his highlights packages, and as a left-footer he will add some balance to the Crawley defence.

It’s good that Betsy can use his past links to Arsenal to secure some top young talents, especially ones who need their first senior loan spells to develop.

That is a category that Ogungbo falls into, and along with ex-Tottenham man Tobi Omole there is now a young core at the back for the Red Devils who can develop.

Only time will tell if Ogungbo will be good enough to cope with men’s football, but he’s certainly got the experience at development squad level to go and kick on.