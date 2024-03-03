Highlights Macey's time at Plymouth Argyle left fans gobsmacked, failing to meet expectations set by the impressive career background.

Despite being first choice, Macey struggled to deliver and contributed to the team's relegation due to his poor performances.

The goalkeeper's statistics reflected his disappointing tenure with minimal clean sheets and a high number of goals conceded.

A League One club bringing in a player from Arsenal is a deal that is always going to come with a certain sense of anticipation.

This was exactly the case when goalkeeper Matt Macey arrived at Plymouth Argyle on loan ahead of the 2018/19 season.

It has to be said though, that the shot-stopper’s tenure at Home Park was rather disappointing for all relevant parties so much so that some Pilgrims fans will have been left gobsmacked at how poor the loanee was.

Lofty expectations for the Arsenal man

Argyle enjoyed a busy 2018 summer transfer window that saw the club bring in the likes of Freddie Ladapo and Conor Grant for free - a pair that amassed 186 appearances and 58 goal contributions between them.

As Luke McCormick made his way to Swindon Town and Robbert te Loeke retired, there was also the need for an addition in between the sticks.

Macey was the man for the job, or so the powers that be at Home Park thought.

The goalkeeper had previously played for Luton Town and Accrington Stanley in League Two on short loan spells away from parent club Arsenal while in North London, Macey had made one Europa League appearance and one EFL Cup appearance alongside a spattering of outings for the Gunners’ youth teams.

Plymouth would turn out to be the first season-long stint of his career but it didn’t pan out as anyone was hoping.

A dismal season leaves Plymouth Argyl fans gobsmacked

Macey arrived at Argyle as the first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the experienced Kyle Letheren and an unknown teenager by the name of Michael Cooper.

Cooper has of course gone on to establish himself as a fan’s favourite in green and white but the same can’t be said for the Arsenal loanee.

Relegation was decided on the final day but even a 3-2 win at home against bottom-of-the-league Scunthorpe United wasn’t enough to keep the Pilgrims in the third tier of English football.

Macey went down injured in that game but his attempt to throw the ball out of play was intercepted by Josh Morris, who showed no remorse for the stricken Argyle man and found the net.

The Home Park faithful weren’t best pleased with these antics from the Scunthorpe man but in many ways, it summed up the abysmal time that their on-loan keeper endured down south.

Matt Macey's Plymouth Argyle statistics, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Minutes played League One 34 65 3 2,953 FA Cup 2 2 1 180 EFL Cup 2 3 1 180

In the league, Macey played 34 times for just short of 3,000 minutes. In that time, he conceded a whopping 65 goals, nearly two a game, and kept just three clean sheets.

Argyle were poor as a whole so it isn’t as if those defensive frailties can be lumped solely onto the goalkeeper’s shoulders, but he certainly played his part and his poor performances left some supporters gobsmacked - this was not the young Premier League star the deal with Arsenal had promised.

There were some major clangers in there and some awful distribution too. In general, it felt as though the young keeper was swallowed up by the occasion at the Theatre of Greens. Statistically, he was poor, if perhaps not abysmal, and he definitely failed the eye test.

It is a campaign that will never be looked back upon fondly and especially given the expectations with which he arrived, Macey left the club as a major disappointment.