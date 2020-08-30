Arsenal considering raid on Championship outfit for talented duo

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Brentford duo David Raya and Said Benrahma as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

The Bees pair were hugely influential figures for Thomas Frank’s side as they reached the play-off final last season, with Raya playing in every Championship game and generally impressing, although he was at fault in the defeat to Fulham at Wembley last time out.

Meanwhile, Benrahma shone with his ability on the ball, contributing with 17 goals and eight assists.

Therefore, the Londoners will have known they faced a major battle to keep the pair for next season and it appears that Arsenal could test their resolve.

That’s after 90min claimed that the Gunners are lining up moves for the duo, with Raya seen as the ideal backup to Bernd Leno if Emiliano Martinez departs, whilst Benrahma would give Mikel Arteta more options in the final third.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree a fee, with Brentford sure to demand significant fees for the pair to agree a deal.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see these two players linked with moves away as they are capable of playing in the Premier League.

Ultimately, Brentford have shown that they are willing to sell their players if suitable offers come in as they trust the recruitment team to find quality replacements.

But, they are not in a position where they need to cash in, so it will be down to Arsenal to stump up big fees to get a deal sorted.

