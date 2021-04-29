Arsenal confident of beating Palace and West Ham in race for Hector Bellerin replacement from EFL

Arsenal are reportedly confident of beating Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and others to the signing of £30m-rated Norwich City right-back Max Aarons this summer.

The 21-year-old has been linked away from Carrow Road in previous windows but stayed with the Canaries and has helped them win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Norwich are closing in on the Championship title as well, which could well be Aarons’ last major contribution for them as he does not appear to be short of suitors heading into the summer window, with the Norfolk club understood to want £30 million to let him leave.

90min has reported that Palace, Everton, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and West Ham have all asked to be kept up to date on the defender’s situation heading into the upcoming transfer window.

The report claims that the Gunners are long-term admirers of Aarons, having tracked him for a few years, and are confident of winning the race to sign him in the summer.

It is understood that the north London club are set to sell Hector Bellerin and bring in the 21-year-old as his replacement, with Mikel Arteta intent on revitalising his squad.

The Verdict

There seems to be no shortage of interest in Aarons ahead of the summer window and for good reason, he looks like a very exciting defender and one with a very high ceiling.

If Arteta wants to revitalise his squad then signing the 21-year-old looks a fantastic move as not only does he look to have the quality to contribute straight away but he should only improve over the next few years.

You feel that with a high number of sides interested, the Gunners may have to pay more than the £30 million Norwich are asking for to land him but if they’re cashing in on Bellerin and signing Aarons as a replacement then the money will likely be available.