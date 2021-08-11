Arsenal closing in on Sheffield United transfer agreement

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale looks to be heading to north London as Arsenal are in advanced talks to purchase the 23-year-old, according to Football London’s Chris Wheatley.

The 23-year-old was left out of the Blades squad against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup last night and now it appears that a deal is close to being sealed for his services.

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for Ramsdale this summer, but an improved off of an initial £24 million, rising to £30 million with add-ons and that is what Arsenal are expected to pay.

United brought Ramsdale back to Bramall Lane last summer for £18.5 million, three-and-a-half years after he departed for AFC Bournemouth and the eight-figure fee was off the back of winning the Cherries’ Player of the Season in their relegation campaign from the Premier League.

Ramsdale would unfortunately suffer the same fate with the Blades in 2020-21 but he was rewarded for his efforts by scooping up Player of the Year.

Slavisa Jokanovic was hoping to keep Ramsdale amid the strong interest from the Emirates Stadium, but it looks as though he has lost the battle to retain his services.

The Verdict

This is a big deal for Sheffield United and it could finally trigger some incomings for the club.

The likes of Ben Davies and Ronaldo Vieira have been mooted and bringing in such a fee for Ramsdale will mean that advances can be made for the Liverpool defender in particular.

But most importantly now a replacement should be sourced for Ramsdale once the deal goes through, and if The Sun are to be believed then QPR’s Seny Dieng will be a top target for the Blades.

That would be some coup however it could be a hard deal to do and Jokanovic must now start searching himself, along with the recruitment team, for a new man between the sticks with Arsenal set to conclude a deal for United’s number one.