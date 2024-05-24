Highlights Loaning Charles Sagoe Jr to Charlton Athletic could provide the young winger with the opportunity to showcase his skills at senior level.

By staying local at Charlton, Sagoe Jr may have a better chance to settle in quickly and make an impact in League One, gaining much-needed confidence.

Charlton and Arsenal have a history of loan deals, making a potential move for Sagoe Jr a beneficial option for both clubs if he can provide the creative assistance they need.

Arsenal should send promising winger Charles Sagoe Jr on loan to Charlton Athletic next season after his unsuccessful spell at Swansea City during the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal's 19-year-old winger Charles Sagoe Jr is likely to move on loan this summer. Charlton could be the ideal destination for the youngster, who spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship.

Sagoe Jr is an exciting winger who predominantly features on the left-hand side, with his quick feet and ability to go onto either foot making him an effective attacking outlet.

Charles Sagoe Jr - 2023/24 stats, according to Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 8 1 6 UEFA Youth League 4 1 3 EFL Trophy 4 1 1 Championship 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta handed the winger his senior debut in an EFL Cup third round victory against Brentford in September 2023. Sagoe Jr also appeared on the bench in both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League in November 2023.

Tyreece Campbell, who has signed a new contract until at least 2026, is currently the only winger at Charlton. Charlton manager Nathan Jones touched on the fact that he wanted another option in wide areas when he signed Kazenga LuaLua on a free transfer in March. Now that LuaLua has left the club, it will be no surprise if Jones brings in another winger during the summer transfer window.

Sagoe Jr has something to prove

After enduring a difficult time on loan at Swansea, where he only managed to make two substitute appearances, Sagoe Jr will have a point to prove in senior football.

During the first half of the campaign, he made 16 appearances for Arsenal's youth teams in the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy, scoring three goals and registering ten assists. His inclusion in Arteta's first team squads and the fact he was loaned to Swansea proves that the coaches at Arsenal feel he is ready to take the next step.

While it was probably deemed that Swansea's style of football would suit a young player who had come through Arsenal's academy, moving from London to south Wales may have played a part in Sagoe Jr failing to make an impact in the Championship. If he joins Charlton on loan, he will not need to relocate, which could allow him to settle in quickly and hit the ground running.

Spending a season in League One could be just what Sagoe Jr needs to gain confidence at senior level, and with the ability that the winger has, it could also be highly beneficial for Charlton.

Charlton and Arsenal have done business in the past

Jones has admitted that he will not prioritise signing players on loan this summer unless there is an opportunity that is too good to turn down. If the Welshman is to find a player who can add something different to his squad on a short-term basis, that player may belong to Arsenal.

Charlton have taken numerous players on loan from the Gunners. Krystian Bielik, Matt Smith, Stephy Mavididi, Yaya Sanogo, Francis Coquelin, Emmanuel Frimpong and even Alex Song have all temporarily swapped The Emirates for The Valley over the years.

Coquelin returned from his short loan spell in SE7 and immediately started performing in Arsenal's first team, while the Gunners sold Bielik to Derby in a deal that could have reached nearly £10m after he helped Charlton gain promotion to the Championship in 2019.

If the Addicks do decide to delve into the loan market for an attacking option during the summer, Sagoe Jr could provide the sort of output that they are looking for, whilst Arsenal can have full trust in their cross-city rivals to nurture their talent.

Campbell provided the most assists in all competitions for Charlton during the 2023/24 season with seven, while Corey Blackett-Taylor and Scott Fraser registered six and five respectively. Blackett-Taylor left The Valley for Derby County in January and Fraser is likely to return to Scotland this summer, so the Addicks will need to bring in players who can provide the right service for the likes of Alfie May and Miles Leaburn next season.

Sagoe Jr was a regular provider of assists for Arsenal's youth teams during the first half of the season, so his creativity could be a good addition to the Charlton squad.

Charlton boss Jones has already put faith in a number of youngsters since arriving at the club, such as Karoy Anderson and Daniel Kanu, so Arsenal should have faith that he can develop Sagoe Jr.

It's a potential move that's a real win-win for all involved, if it happens.