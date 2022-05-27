Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester to monitor Huddersfield Town player against Nottingham Forest

Multiple Premier League clubs are set to monitor the performance of Levi Colwill on Sunday.

The defender will take part in the Championship play-off final for Huddersfield Town as they face Nottingham Forest.

The winner will earn a place in the Premier League for next season.

Colwill has spent the campaign with the Terriers on loan from Chelsea and has impressed with his performances.

That has caught the attention of many top flight clubs, according to Goal.com.

The likes of Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are among several of the teams planning to scout the game for the 19-year-old.

It has been a breakout season for Colwill, who played 29 league games for Carlos Corberan’s side as they finished 3rd in the table.

The centre-back’s future with his parent club is unclear, with a decision still yet to be made on whether he will be a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans next season.

Quiz: The big Huddersfield Town striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Terriers fan

1 of 25 Who scored the goal that earned Huddersfield Town a place in the play-off final this season? Danny Ward Jordan Rhodes Harry Toffolo Danel Sinani

However, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing Stamford Bridge this summer, perhaps there will be a role for the youngster in the side.

But the London club have been linked with a big money move for Jules Koundé at Sevilla, which could harm any chances Colwill has of making into Tuchel’s team for next season.

The Verdict

Colwill has been excellent this season and will likely earn plenty of suitors if his time at Chelsea looks set to come to an end.

The defender looks ready to compete in the top flight and also fits a role that many clubs will be looking to fill this summer.

The 19-year-old works as a left-sided centre back which is becoming a more integral part of how teams defend.

That combined with his performances this season have put him on the radar of many top clubs.