Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both monitoring Nathan Wood ahead of a potential summer move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Swansea City defender has attracted interest from the North London clubs ahead of the transfer window.

Swansea are keen to hold onto the centre-back and are looking to prevent a move by agreeing a contract extension with the 20-year-old.

Will Nathan Wood remain at Swansea City?

Wood signed for the Welsh club in 2022, arriving from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

With just 12 months remaining on that deal, Swansea will be looking to tie the defender down on longer terms in order to protect his value.

It is understood that the Premier League leaders, as well as their bitter rivals Spurs, have been monitoring his performances in the Championship very closely as of late.

Wood has made 35 league appearances in Russell Martin’s squad this campaign, starting each time.

He has cemented himself as a key part of the squad in his first year with the club, establishing himself as a top talent in the second division.

What experience does Nathan Wood have?

The player also made his debut for the England U21s in the recent March international break, competing in a 2-1 loss to Croatia at Craven Cottage.

Wood also previously spent time out on loan with Crewe Alexandra and Hibernian during his time with Boro, where he made a dozen or so league appearances across the two stints last season.

The England youth international made his debut at the Riverside at just 16 years of age, making him the youngest-ever player in the club’s history when he came off the bench in an EFL Cup tie against Notts County.

Would Nathan Wood be a good signing for Arsenal or Tottenham?

The Yorkshire native emerged as a bright talent at a very young age but is only showing his true potential now.

While it didn’t quite work out for him at Middlesbrough, the move to Swansea has been quite successful.

Wood is finally showing that he deserves to earn consistent game time at this level and it comes as little surprise that he is earning a thorough scouting from top teams.

A move to such a side would come too soon for him at this stage if he intends to maintain this level of game time, but it could still be beneficial to get in at a club of such a calibre in order to further his development.

Although any move will depend on whether a club can meet Swansea’s asking price.