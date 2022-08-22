Confirmed: Arsenal strike transfer agreement to allow player to leave for EFL side

Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy has joined Championship side Rotherham United.

As per the full-back’s parent club this afternoon, the 18-year-old heads to the New York Stadium on a season-long loan deal.

The deal is said to be subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

The move represents a step up in levels for the highly-rated youngster having spent the second half of the 2021/22 season out on loan at Lincoln City in League One.

During that spell, he racked up seventeen league appearances, scoring and assisting once in those matches.

Speaking after his arrival at the club was confirmed, the 18-year-old revealed his excitement to be at the club.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” the 18-year-old told Rotherham club media.

“I’ve played here a few times. I love the stadium.

“When I came here playing for Lincoln last season the fans for Rotherham were just brilliant so to be here it’s a pleasure.”

Norton-Cuffy becomes the ninth summer arrival at Rotherham with Paul Warne strengthening his squad significantly ahead of their attempt to retain their Championship status.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting signing for Rotherham United.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy showed real talent on loan at Lincoln last season and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the step up in levels that the Championship brings.

Whilst the position is not necessarily a huge priority given the club now have four players able to play right-wing-back on the books, the 18-year-old is certainly an exciting arrival and one that has the potential to surpass all of the club’s current options.

Rotherham have had a really solid start to the season with one win and three draws in the league so far, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s threat down the right hand side could add some attacking threat, helping turn some of those draws into victories.