Arsenal and Rangers handed boost as they battle Swansea for Millwall talent

Millwall have rejected Swansea City’s approach for 18-year-old Abdul Abdulmalik but Arsenal and Rangers are both keeping tabs on the teenager, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Abdulmalik’s current deal at the south London club is set to expire at the end of the season but they have offered him a professional contract.

The Daily Mail has reported, however, that the teenage forward is ready to leave Millwall and would prefer not to sign a new deal at the Den with a number of clubs circling, including Arsenal, Swansea, and Rangers.

The Swans are understood to have made the first move for the 18-year-old but have seen their approach rejected by their Championship rivals.

London News Online has revealed that Millwall view the South Wales club’s offer as derisory and massive short of the young forward’s value, despite the fact that he could walk away as a free agent later this summer.

Should that happen, the Lions would be due compensation, which will likely be decided by a tribunal.

Abdulmalik joined Millwall from Fulham in 2016, having come through the west London club’s academy system, but despite impressing for the U18s has never featured for the senior side.

20 facts about Millwall’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Ryan Leonard first joined Millwall in 2018? True False

The Verdict

It seems as though it could be very difficult for Millwall to keep hold of Abdulmalik this summer given his contract situation and the clubs circling.

Their rejection of Swansea’s approach shows that they’re determined to stand firm when it comes to the 18-year-old but his stance suggests that they will likely see him leave this summer.

That’s certainly a boost for the likes of Arsenal and Rangers, with the Swans’ knocked back and Abdulmalik keen to move elsewhere.