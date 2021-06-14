Arsenal and Man United handed boost as status of Burnley’s move for EFL player clarified

Burnley are yet to agree a deal for Stoke City centre-back Nathan Collins despite recent reports of a £12 million bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

On Friday, it was reported that the Clarets are making a £12 million move for the 20-year-old as they look to beat Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for his signature.

It is understood that Collins is top of Burnley’s summer transfer list and that Stoke are expected to accept the offer, having been waiting for a bid from the likes of Arsenal and United.

Despite those developments, however, it appears the move for the defender is not yet wrapped up as, according to Nixon, the two clubs have not agreed a deal yet.

Nixon also hinted that the Championship outfit could be hoping for a bidding war to start.

With three years still left on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke would be well placed to stand firm in negotiations with the Premier League club but their recent financial issues may mean their hand is forced.

The central defender started to break into the Potters’ senior team last term but became a mainstay in Michael O’Neill’s side in 2020/21 before an injury cut his season short in February.

The Verdict

Friday night’s reports seemed to indicate that Burnley were closing in on the signing of Collins but it seems the deal is not done yet.

That will leave the door open for the likes of Arsenal and United, whose interest has been outlined in the past, to make a move for the 20-year-old.

Should one of those clubs come in for Collins, you feel it should allow Stoke to push their asking price for the defender up.

He’s certainly a player with a bright future and the Championship club may feel they can get more than the £12 million the Clarets have reportedly bid.