Blackburn Rovers could have a real problem on their hands this summer when it comes to keeping hold of young midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Ewood Park, featuring in the senior side for the first time, and racking up 20 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Of course, achieving such a feat at 18 has attracted attention from clubs in the top flight, though, who clearly see fantastic potential in the Rovers midfielder.

Newcastle United are said to have sent scouts to watch him previously, for example, and now, more teams have done so.

What is the latest Adam Wharton transfer news?

That is the case according to The Sun, who are reporting that scouts from Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City have become the latest to cast eyes on the 18-year-old.

Crystal Palace are also keen on the young midfielder, according to the report, so it could be a busy summer ahead for Blackburn if indeed they want to keep hold of their young star.

What is Adam Wharton's contract situation at Blackburn?

Naturally, when a player attracts interest, the first thing you think of is how long they have left on their current deals and how this might affect a transfer negotiation.

Well, as per Transfermarkt, Blackburn are in a strong position in this sense.

Indeed, Wharton is currently tied down at Ewood Park until 2027, with his last contract extension having come in September 2022.

This means that should the above Premier League clubs come calling this summer, Rovers should be able to demand a decent fee.

Would Adam Wharton be a good signing for Leicester or Arsenal?

I think Adam Wharton has to be careful it doesn't all come too soon with regards to his next move.

Whilst he is undoubtedly a big talent, I personally do not see the rush to make a move to a Premier League side.

Of course, were he to do so, it would be all about patience, with the 18-year-old unlikely to be ready for first-team action any time soon at that level.

In that sense, the best move for the young midfielder this summer would be to the club that can clearly show him a pathway to regular first team football in the top flight.

Otherwise, he may as well stay put at Rovers and try to nail down a regular place at Ewood Park before progressing to the next stage of his career.