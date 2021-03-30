Arsenal and Emi Buendia: Will they renew interest? Is a summer move likely?

Norwich City are set to face yet another summer of anxiety over the future of star man Emiliano Buendia with the attacker attracting plenty of interest from Arsenal after another strong campaign.

Buendia has been consistently linked with a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium since Norwich were relegated from the Premier League. During the January transfer window reports emerged suggesting that the Gunners had the attacker firmly in their sights, as they looked to add to their attacking options. While a report from the Express outlined the Canaries would want £40 million for him.

It was also reported in January that Buendia was remaining focused on Norwich’s promotion battle in the Championship, and was leaving decisions over his potential future up to the club and his representatives. In the end, the attacker remained with the Canaries and he has played a key role in establishing them at the top of the table with his ten goals and 12 assists in 31 games (Sofascore).

According to Football League World sources, Buendia is still going to be on Arsenal’s radar in the summer transfer window. However, the Gunners are currently assessing their transfer budget and are focusing heavily on trying to keep Martin Odegaard at the club. Another loan move for the attacking midfielder is at this stage looking the likelier option.

Were Arsenal to sign Odegaard on loan, rather than on a permanent deal, it is thought that could still leave some room in their budget for them to make a move for Buendia.

Therefore, for this move to happen in the summer, it does seem like Arsenal would need to first sort out what is going to happen with the situation around Odegaard. Unless they win the Europa League, the Gunners are likely to miss out on the Champions League. That means that signing both players permanently will probably be beyond them.

Norwich can therefore maintain hope that Arsenal might not be able to make a move for Buendia in the summer, if Real Madrid demand they sign Odegaard on a permanent basis.

However, it does seem likely that should Arsenal find the funds to make a move happen they will be wanting to. So, it will be another long few months of speculation ahead for the attacker and the Canaries.