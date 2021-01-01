Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring EFL midfielder ‘who can do it all’

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Reading midfielder Dejan Tetek, according to the Daily Mail.

Tetek has been given a taste of first-team football by Veljko Paunovic this season, with the young midfielder making two appearances for the Royals.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut in the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Luton Town in September, before coming on in the dying embers of the 1-0 league victory over Watford in October.

A midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, Tetek – who has Serbian citizenship – is now said to alerting interest from two of the biggest clubs in the country.

As per the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be keeping an eye on Tetek’s progress, as Reading look to push for a play-off place this season.

Reading have a glowing reputation of developing young players. Tom McIntrye, Omar Richards and Michael Olise are just a few homegrown stars who are making names for themselves this season.

The Verdict

It isn’t a surprise to see another young Reading player attract interest from the big boys.

Tetek hasn’t played an awful lot, but it’s clear that he likes to get on the ball and is very technically gifted when on it.

He’s still young, though, so he needs to be nurtured carefully and he cannot afford to get ahead of himself.

First-team opportunities have to be a priority for him at his age, not just the glitz and glamour of the Premier League.