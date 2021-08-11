Arsenal and Aston Villa credited with interest for Fulham star

Arsenal and Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in Fulham’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, as per a report from The Athletic (via Birmingham Live).

Everton are another Premier League club who are in pursuit, whilst Valencia have already seen a loan approach rejected, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 4th August, 12:06).

Anguissa featured 36 times for The Cottagers last season, starting 29 of those games, proving to be an integral first-team member.

Primarily operating as a holding midfielder, Anguissa displayed his versatility by also playing box-to-box, as well as a more advanced midfielder.

Anguissa joined Fulham from Marseille in 2018 and has gone on to feature 58 teams in West London. The Cameroon international spent the 2019/20 season with Villareal, making 36 appearances in the process.

The Athletic reported yesterday that the midfielder missed Fulham’s clash with Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season because of his desire to leave.

The verdict

Anguissa seems set to depart. He was always going to be a difficult player to keep hold of when Fulham’s relegation back to the second-tier was confirmed.

He enjoyed a good season in a year that ultimately ended in relegation for his club, and he has now accumulated enough European top-tier experience – and showed competence at the highest level – to be given another chance.

It is very difficult to pinpoint likely destinations. Valencia are seemingly putting the most effort in thus far, whilst the Premier League clubs are just holding a mere interest.

Anguissa has earned the chance to stay in the top division and he is more than deserving of that.

Fulham fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Whites transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Chris Smalling joined Fulham from which club in the 2008-09 season? Leyton Orient Maidstone Weymouth Wimbledone