Birmingham City

‘Arrogance’, ‘Poor man’s Jude Bellingham’ – These Birmingham City fans aim criticism at Aston Villa man

Published

10 mins ago

on

Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish has taken to Twitter to apologise for an incident that saw him reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend, which has drawn significant criticism from some Birmingham City fans.

The 24-year-old was integral to Villa’s promotion from the Championship last season and has been sensational for the Midlands club in the current campaign.

Grealish has appeared 31 times for Villa this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.

However, with the Premier League delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Villa captain has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Just hours after telling fans to stay home due to the virus outbreak, Grealish reportedly crashed his car into a number of parked cars leaving a friend’s house in the early hours of the morning.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to make a statement about the incident.

He said: “I just want to do a quick video message to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what has happened this weekend.”

“I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake as I do, so I obviously urge everyone to stay at home.”

Unsurprisingly, Grealish’s actions and apology have not been well received by fans of Villa’s cross-city rivals Birmingham, some of whom have taken to Twitter to criticise the 24-year-old.

Read their reaction here:


