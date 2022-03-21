“Around the £6m mark” – How much might Leeds United have to pay for Swansea City ace? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City midfielder, Flynn Downes, is a player reportedly on the Leeds United radar if they lose Kalvin Phillips this summer.

According to The Times, Leeds could lose Phillips to Aston Villa in a £60m transfer ahead of 2022/23.

In the event of that happened, Downes appears to be someone on the Leeds radar to replace their England international.

One question that would crop up in the event of Leeds targeting the 23-year-old is how much he might cost.

Here, our writers take a look at what Downes is worth to Swansea:

Josh Cole

When you consider that Downes has shown some signs of promise in the Championship since joining Swansea for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m last year, the Welsh side would unquestionably make a profit on him if they were to sell him.

Given that English players tend to cost premium prices in today’s market, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to value Downes at around the £6m mark.

Still only 23-years-old, the midfielder has plenty of time to make further strides in terms of his development and is surely destined to play at the highest level at some stage in his career.

For Swansea’s sake, they will be hoping to keep Downes during the summer transfer window as he is a player that they could build a team around heading into next season as he possesses a great deal of potential.

Marcus Ally

Swansea are in a very strong position on this one, Downes has three more years on his contract following this season, he’s only 23, and if Leeds recoup a substantial fee for Kalvin Phillips, the Swans will know how much they have.

I am not yet sold on Downes as a Premier League footballer, he has the potential for sure, but he would be a downgrade on Phillips in the short term, that said it could also be a good chance to move him on to recoup funds to reinvest.

The Swans could probably refuse anything below £15 million for Downes due to his contract, age, nationality and the fact they are selling to a top-flight club.

£20 million is realistic but they could possibly bring in close to £25 million.

Leeds will have the money as they will have recently received the astronomical TV money for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Adam Jones

Non-financially, Flynn Downes is an integral part of the Swans’ plans and quite clearly suits Russell Martin’s style of play, so to the ex-Norwich man and his tenure in South Wales, he’s crucial.

Jay Fulton is an experienced head that can come in and do a job for the Swans, but considering Martin’s playing style, he needs players that are extremely comfortable with the ball at their feet and Downes provides that composure.

That’s why it was such a shock to see Ipswich banish him to the Under-23s prior to his summer move.

I have to give credit to the Swans’ board for handing him a four-year contract on his arrival, because similarly to QPR with Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes, that has allowed them to maximise his value.

Considering that contract factor, how integral he is to Martin’s side and the fact the second-tier side’s board should be supporting their current boss instead of cashing in on one of his best assets, they need to be holding out for at least an eight-figure fee for him.

Every player has their price – but unless they receive an outrageous sum from the Whites – they shouldn’t even be considering moving him on. They have cashed in on too many gems in recent years to let another go for anything less than a lucrative package.

And at 23, the second-tier side should be adding a sell-on clause too. That should be a non-negotiable.

For Leeds though, this would be a great signing and he would only get better at Elland Road, filling a position they need more depth in.

