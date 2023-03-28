Portsmouth Sporting Director Rich Hughes has revealed that the club will be looking to bring nine to 10 players to Fratton Park during the summer transfer window.

Pompey opted to hand over the reins to John Mousinho earlier this year after opting to part ways with Danny Cowley following a poor run of results in League One.

Under the guidance of their current head coach, Portsmouth have managed to produce a number of impressive performances in recent months.

In the 15 games that Mousinho has overseen, Pompey have managed to secure eight wins and have only suffered defeat on four occasions.

Currently only six points adrift of the play-off places, Portsmouth will be aiming to launch a late push for a top-six finish by embarking on a winning run in League One.

Having rescued a point in their clash with Port Vale, Pompey's attention will now turn to sealing a victory in their upcoming meeting with Forest Green Rovers.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Hughes has outlined Portsmouth's plans for the transfer window.

Speaking to The News, Hughes said: "I would describe this summer as evolution rather than revolution.

"We are happy with a lot of what we have, which gives us something to build on, and have some real key parts in place.

"It’s our job to work around what we must strengthen, how to add to it, and to create a bit more variation to the squad as well.

"This summer, there’s probably going to be around 9-10 players coming into the football club, which is a good opportunity for us.

"That is in addition to the ones here.

"We want a team that’s going to be competing at the right end of the table.

"We’re in with a good chance of threatening the play-offs this year, but, whatever happens, we want to consolidate and build on that next year.

‘It’s a great challenge and we’re really looking forward to it, we want to get better."

The Verdict

When you consider that 13 members of Portsmouth's squad are out-of-contract this summer, it is hardly a surprise that a major overhaul is on the cards at Fratton Park.

Pompey are also set to wave goodbye to Matt Macey, Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale and Di'Shon Bernard when their respective loan deals expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Regardless of what division the club finds themselves in later this year, it is vitally important that they nail their recruitment.

By securing the services of a host of classy operators, Portsmouth could go on to reach new heights with Mousinho at the helm.