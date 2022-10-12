“Around £15-20 million” – QPR fan pundit offers valuation of key R’s player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have had an excellent start to the season under their new boss Michael Beale.

With 13 league matches played, the R’s sit third in the Championship standings, but, are essentially joint top given that they are level on points with Norwich City in second, and Sheffield United in first.

One man at the forefront of everything good QPR are doing this campaign is Moroccan midfielder Ilias Chair, who already has three league goals and five league assists to his name in 2022/23.

That matches his entire assist tally from last season in the Championship, and he only needs a further four goals to match his goal record from last campaign, too.

With the above in mind, then, we asked our QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for what sort of valuation Chair would command at present.

“Ilias Chair’s really stepped up this season.” Louis told FLW.

“He’s putting in performances where he makes you think that he’s really turning into that sort of top top Championship player, on the verge of Premier League football.

“He’s upped his game when it comes to numbers on assists and a few goals and he’ll be looking to add even further to that as the season goes on.

“So at the moment I’d say his transfer value is around £15-20 million. I think if he carries on putting in performances like he has done so far, then you can even argue for more at the end of this season.

“But I do worry that if we don’t get promoted this season then there’s obviously going to be a lot of interest for him come next summer.

“In terms of the value, for Chair, it’s just going to keep going up and up as long as he keeps putting in the performances that we’ve witnessed so far this campaign.”

The Verdict

Ilias Chair has had a brilliant start to the campaign, as have the club in fairness.

The key thing now is for both the team and Chair individually to keep up the performances and results that have seen them go joint top in the division.

You’d definitely back Chair to do so, though.

He’s set to turn 25 in the next few weeks and his steady improvement on the pitch has been there for all to see in recent seasons.

This season, though, really offers the chance for him to kick on and stake his claim as a top Championship and potentially Premier League player, and it will certainly be interesting to see if he can do so.