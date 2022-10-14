Aro Muric starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Burnley go into this fixture off the back of a victory over Coventry and no defeats in their last five Championship games.

It means the Clarets will be full of confidence and with the side already in fourth, they’ll be eyeing a spot even higher up the division by claiming another victory this weekend too.

Vincent Kompany has made his side hard to beat and easy on the eye too – and they’ve lost just once all season so far to boot. Swansea though will not be a team they can merely brush aside – they themselves are sixth in the standings.

Here then, is how Burnley could lineup for this game against the Swans.

There is likely to not be much change in that Burnley team when they lineup against Swansea this weekend.

Aro Muric is fit again and could come straight back in for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, even if the young shot-stopper did keep a clean sheet against Coventry. Muric is the number one for definite when he is fit and with the on-loan Man City man available again, he should be thrown back into the fold here. In front of him, the backline should remain exactly the same. Ian Maatsen has impressed massively on that left flank and after winning more duels and making more tackles than anyone else on the field last time out, he definitely needs to keep his spot. Louis Beyer was not injured despite his substitution as well and should keep his spot too.

In the centre of the field, Josh Cullen has already proven to be one of the most important and influential players in the Burnley team. He set the winning goal up against Coventry and helped his side to dictate most of the player in their victory over the Sky Blues. Further forward, it was winger Nathan Tella who bagged that goal and despite being a left winger by trade, will probably keep his spot on the right for this one because of his last performance. That should allow Anass Zaroury to also continue to play.

In attack, the reliable and experienced Jay Rodriguez is their main option and even though the 33-year-old didn’t manage to score against Coventry, he still has five goals in eleven games and is their best striking option in the first-team.