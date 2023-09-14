Highlights Arnor Sigurdsson joined Blackburn Rovers with high expectations but has yet to showcase his talents due to a recurring groin injury.

Sigurdsson has set a target of being available for selection after the September international break, but he is willing to wait longer to ensure a complete recovery.

The winger recently played 30 minutes in a friendly match, which helps his fitness, but it remains uncertain if he will feature in Blackburn's upcoming Championship game against Middlesbrough.

There was a great deal of excitement at Blackburn Rovers following the signing of Arnor Sigurdsson over the course of the summer.

The Iceland international joined the Championship club on an initial one-year deal, having taken up the option to pause his contract with CSKA Moscow by a further 12 months.

Bringing with him plenty of experience of both top-flight football and the Champions League - he even once scored in a win over Barcelona - there was much expectation resting on the shoulders of Sigurdsson following his arrival at Ewood Park.

Indeed, the fact he is often used as a left-winger - the position now vacated by Blackburn's top scorer for the past two seasons in Ben Brereton Diaz - had many believing that the 24-year-old would be the one to replace the influence of the Chile international at Ewood Park.

However, Sigurdsson has yet to get the chance to show just what he can do for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury in pre-season training, that has so far prevented him from competing in any pre-season friendlies, or competitive matches this season.

So, with that in mind, Rovers fans will be desperate to see Sigurdsson in action sooner rather than later, so we've taken a look at what we know about when the winger might be ready to make his competitive debut for Blackburn, right here.

When will Sigurdsson be available for Blackburn?

It seems as though the player himself has already known for some time when he wants to be ready to make his return to action with Blackburn.

Speaking last month, Sigurdsson confirmed that he was hoping to be available for selection after the September international, which comes to an end with the return of Championship football this weekend.

However, that may not guarantee that the winger goes straight into the Blackburn side now, as he was also keen to point out that with this being a recurring injury, he is ready to wait an extra week or so, in order to ensure it has fully healed this time around, and reduce the chances of such a setback happening again.

When did Sigurdsson last feature?

It does certainly seem as though Sigurdsson is getting closer to being ready to make his debut for Rovers, as he finds himself once again featuring in matches for the first time since moving to Ewood Park.

Earlier this week, Blackburn confirmed that Sigurdsson had stepped up his recovery by playing 30 minutes in a behind closed doors friendly with National League side Rochdale, a game that Rovers won 9-2.

That will have gone some way to helping to build up the fitness of the Iceland international, and taken him closer to a competitive debut for the club. However, given the nature of the game, and the length of time he was on the pitch for, you feel as though it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to ensure he is ready to feature when Blackburn resume their Championship campaign at home to Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.