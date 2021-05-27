Arnaut Danjuma to Wolves: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Bournemouth’s failure to win promotion back to the Premier League means that an exit for Arnaut Danjuma feels inevitable.

The talented winger was one of the star performers for the Cherries this season, scoring 17 goals and registering seven assists in just 35 games.

As well as his productivity, Danjuma impressed with his overall performances and he delivered at crucial moments in the season, including scoring in both play-off games.

Therefore, top-flight interest was understandable, and Football League World exclusively revealed that Wolves are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

And, here we weigh up whether a switch to Molineux would work out for the wide man…

Is it a good potential move?

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Wolves right now, but you’d have to say it would still be a great move for the player.

Firstly, all the noises coming out of Wanderers suggests they are targeting an attack-minded boss to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, which would suit Danjuma.

Plus, they are a club that had recorded two top seven finishes prior to this season, so they’re capable of challenging for Europe, which has to excite any new signings.

Would he start?

Right now, he’d have a battle to get in the XI.

With Adama Traore, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence on their books, Wolves have real quality and depth in the positions Danjuma would want to play.

However, it’s more complicated than that. Traore is yet to sign a new contract at the club, so he could be on the market himself this summer, whilst Neto has a knee injury that will rule him out for the first few months of next season at least.

Meanwhile, Podence has had his own injury issues and is battling to be fit for the opener in August.

So, Danjuma could get opportunities, particularly at the start of the season and it would be down to him to do enough to keep his place.

What does he offer?

Like the three players mentioned above, Danjuma is an unpredictable matchwinner on his day.

His first season in English football was underwhelming, but he truly was outstanding in the Championship. Capable of beating players with ease and showing quality and composure in front of goal, he has looked far too good for this level.

If Wolves do find a new attacking coach, they would certainly appreciate someone with Danjuma’s qualities to provide a major threat in the final third.