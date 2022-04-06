Arnaut Danjuma speaks out on time with AFC Bournemouth ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League clash

Former AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma has said he ‘tried everything’ to earn promotion to the Premier League with the Cherries last season.

Danjuma scored 15 goals and registered seven assists for Bournemouth in 33 appearances last campaign, helping them to finish sixth in the Championship.

The Dutch winger also scored in both of their play-off semi-final legs against Brentford, but his goals were not enough to see the Cherries through.

Now at Villareal and set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight, Danjuma reflected on his AFC Bournemouth journey.

“I need to mention the fact that I tried everything I could to go up with the club. I scored in both playoff legs.” he explained, via The Guardian.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be, and I had to make that next step in my career.

“It’s been quite a journey. I really enjoyed my time in the Championship.

“I think I wouldn’t be the player I am today if I hadn’t gone through it.”

Danjuma moved to Villareal in August last year in a deal reported by Sky Sports to be around £21 million pounds.

Quiz: Did AFC Bournemouth sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Asmir Begovic? (First spell) Fee Free

Since then, Danjuma has been a hit in Spain – scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 28 Villareal appearances so far this season.

That includes five goals in eight UEFA Champions League appearances.

Danjuma’s Villareal face Bayern Munich in the quarter-final stages of the competition this evening.

The Verdict

Danjuma was phenomenal for AFC Bournemouth last season and it’s clear to see he is a player with talent far above that of the English second-tier.

He has shown at Villareal this campaign that he a top, top player and has the potential to be one of the best attacking wingers in the world, when you consider his goal and assist threat.

No doubt dropping down to the Championship was never his plan, but Danjuma will have benefited from his season in the English second-tier, and it would have shown him a whole different style of football.

After having received a very healthy fee for him in the summer, I’m sure not too many Bournemouth fans hold too much of a grudge towards him taking his next career steps when leaving the Cherries last August.