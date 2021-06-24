Arnaut Danjuma comes out to clarify comments made involving Leeds United

AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma has come out on Twitter and clarified the comments he made about the Championship and a potential move to Leeds United, with his appearance on Voetbal International’s web show causing controversy.

The 24-year-old was asked about a potential transfer to the Whites during the summer on the Dutch magazine’s programme, and came out with comments that may have hurt many AFC Bournemouth fans after becoming one of their favourites in the last two years.

Speaking about his Premier League ambitions and the Elland Road outfit, Danjuma said: “Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League.

“And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

Quiz: What was the score the last time AFC Bournemouth played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when AFC Bournemouth last played Barnsley? 2-1 win 2-2 draw 3-1 defeat 3-2 defeat

Although the Dutch winger scored 17 goals for the Cherries in the second tier last season, including two in the play-off semi-finals against Brentford, his brutal honesty and suspected desperation to leave the Vitality Stadium will come as a major surprise.

With these quotes likely to cause uproar after the Yorkshire Evening Post’s report this afternoon, the 24-year-old was quick to backtrack from these comments and posted on Twitter: “Seen a few quotes, just to be clear I was put on the spot about a club in an interview and I was only trying to be respectful about them as I would any club.

“No way in a thousand years would I mean to be disrespectful about my club who has served me well for two seasons.”

Although this Tweet may have put this story to bed for now, imminent arrival Scott Parker will be keeping a close eye on the Dutchman after expressing his desire to play Premier League football in public.

If no move is completed for Danjuma in the next month or two, he will have no choice but to enter his second season as a second-tier player after failing to win promotion last year.

The Verdict:

Danjuma has saved himself massively there by coming out quickly and not allowing speculation to build up over the coming hours and days.

Nevertheless, I’m not sure what he was doing making those types of comments even though he was put on the spot – and any discussions about his future should remain private with the club. After this, he needs to signal clear intentions this summer – whether he’s committed to the cause or seeking a move away.

This will help Scott Parker or another potential appointment to draw up potential replacements for Danjuma if he chooses the latter option.