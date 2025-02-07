Reinvigorated by a strong end to the transfer window, West Brom will be looking to push on from their defeat at Plymouth Argyle when they host Sheffield Wednesday at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

On deadline-day of the transfer window, the Baggies surprisingly waved goodbye to number one goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who joined Premier League outfit Ipswich Town, with Albion using the funds to recruit attacking midfielder Tammer Bany on a permanent deal and Championship marksman Adam Armstrong on loan from Southampton for the remainder of the season.

Buoyed by some fresh talent in the forward areas, Albion will be hoping the duo can help cement West Brom’s place in the play-offs, and they will look to begin a rich vein of form against fellow promotion contenders Sheffield Wednesday, who sit just four places and two points below them in the second tier table.

Championship table (as it stands 6th February) Team P GD Pts 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42 9 Bristol City 30 3 42 10 Sheffield Wednesday 30 -3 42

Ahead of an intriguing clash, Football League World predicts Mowbray's West Brom XI against the Owls.

GK: Josh Griffiths

In light of Alex Palmer’s departure, Josh Griffiths has been recalled from League One side Bristol Rovers, returning off the back of an impressive loan spell away after making 28 consecutive appearances for the Gas.

At 23, it’s a glorious opportunity for the shot-stopper to make a name for himself at The Hawthorns, and Tony Mowbray is set to give him a chance as number one over Joe Wildsmith.

RB: Darnell Furlong

Darnell Furlong has been an ever-present figure at right-back, featuring in all but one Championship game this season.

With little competition standing in his way at full-back, the former QPR man is set to retain his place once again.

CB: Kyle Bartley

Expected to make a return to the backline is Kyle Bartley, who hasn’t featured for the club since a New Year’s Day victory over Preston North End.

The Albion vice-captain made a return to the matchday squad at Plymouth last week and should be fit to start after getting another week of training under his belt.

CB: Torbjorn Heggem

Partnering Bartley in central defence should be Torbjorn Heggem, who had one of his shakier displays at Home Park last week.

The Norwegian international has been a shining light at the back so far this term for Albion though, so one poor performance can most likely be excused by the fanbase.

Heggem should have the opportunity to rectify that display with another start.

LB: Callum Styles

Callum Styles equally had a dismal display in Devon, at fault for both the goals conceded in the dying embers.

However, his front-footed approach suits the way a Tony Mowbray team wants to play, and the versatile figure should earn a shot at redemption.

CM: Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt has started all three of Tony Mowbray’s games in charge so far, keeping the midfield ticking along nicely as well as being encouraged to get into more attacking positions under the 61-year-old.

The former Barnsley midfielder netted in Albion’s last home romp against Portsmouth and will be aiming to get on the scoresheet once again with another start.

CM: Isaac Price

A January arrival from Standard Liege, Isaac Price has shown he is a promising second tier talent with his opening couple of introductions off the bench.

Tidy on the ball and a forward-thinking player, Tony Mowbray may feel he’s settled in enough to give him his first full start in B71, playing a creative role as a box-to-box player.

LM: Mikey Johnston

In recent times, Mikey Johnston has threatened to reproduce some of his best form from last season while on loan.

A creative threat on the left flank with his direct running and unpredictability, the 25-year-old is one of the Baggies’ main creative outlets and will be key to supplying the service to the frontman.

RM: Tom Fellows

It will be a similar job on the opposite flank for Tom Fellows, but the wideman hasn’t registered an attacking contribution in his last four Championship games.

Suffering a slight dip in form, Fellows will need to be back at the top of his game to break down the Wednesday backline, but he should earn another starting place with Tony Mowbray a big fan of his talents.

AM: Grady Diangana

While January signing Tammer Bany is unlikely to be thrown into the starting XI straight away, it provides another opportunity for Grady Diangana to build on the sensational performance he had against Pompey.

On his day, Diangana can be a livewire and a danger to any second tier defenders, but some consistency needs to be achieved in order to earn a new deal in the Black Country.

ST: Adam Armstrong

Generating anxiety among the Albion faithful over whether a deal had gone through, Adam Armstrong’s loan move to The Hawthorns was finally confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Previously working with Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers, this has the potential to be a season-changing signing for the club, with the Championship marksman scoring 21 goals for Southampton last campaign.

With goals now almost guaranteed at the top end of the pitch, Mowbray will be eager to start Armstrong to get his confidence up as quickly as possible after a poor first half of the season in the top flight.