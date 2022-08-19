Armstrong starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Rotherham on Saturday

QPR return to Championship action on Saturday when they face newly promoted Rotherham United.

Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Blackpool, with the team falling to a 1-0 loss courtesy of a Josh Bowler strike on the cusp of half time.

It has been a slow start to the season for Michael Beale’s side having earned only four points from the side’s opening four fixtures.

The London club are sat behind Rotherham in the table, who have five points from only three games.

A win could see the Hoops jump into the top half of the table, with the team’s last league win coming on August 6 against Middlesbrough.

Here is how we predict Beale will line up his squad to face the Millers this Saturday…

Tyler Roberts will likely drop down to the bench for this weekend’s clash, with either Olamide Shodipo or Sinclair Armstrong coming into the side in his place.

Shodipo replaced Roberts in the second half of the defeat to Blackpool and performed well during his cameo, but Armstrong has been pushing for a first start for the club and may receive the nod against Rotherham.

QPR will be without the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards, who are unavailable for selection due to injury.

Lyndon Dykes will continue to lead the line up front in Beale’s side, who will be looking to his goal tally of just one so far this season.

Ethan Laird will keep his place in the side having made his debut in the loss midweek, as he looks to nail down a consistent starting berth on the right side of the defence.