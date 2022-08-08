Armstrong starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Charlton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

QPR are up and running under Mick Beale after a first-half flurry helped them beat Middlesbrough 3-2 in their Championship tie at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Their focus now turns to the first round of the Carabao Cup and a trip across London to The Valley to take on Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks are fresh off their first win of the season themselves after beating Derby County 1-0, which helped continue Ben Garner’s unbeaten start at the helm.

Neither manager will want to surrender the momentum they’ve built up but a midweek Carabao Cup tie likely means a bit of rotation.

With that in mind, here is the XI we’re predicting Beale will name against Charlton on Tuesday evening…

Beale could turn to Joe Walsh in goal but it’s likely he will stick with number one Seny Dieng for the trip to The Valley.

With uncertainty surrounding Jake Clarke-Salter’s fitness, the R’s boss may look to give Rob Dickie a rest and bring in Conor Masterson alongside him.

Given the advanced role he asks his full-backs to play, it would be no surprise to see him rotate out Osman Kakay and Kenneth Paal with Niko Hämäläinen both starting.

Stefan Johansen looks another candidate to sit this one out, which should mean Andre Dozzell joins Sam Field in central midfield.

Given their injury history, Beale may look to rest Luke Amos and Chris Willock while West London Sport has reported that Tyler Roberts and Sinclair Armstrong could both feature.

That may mean we see the 19-year-old make his starting debut up top with the Leeds United loanee in the number 10 role.

Ilias Chair has made a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign on the left flank and may well continue there with Olamide Shodipo replacing Willock on the right.

Should Beale make the changes we’re predicting on Wednesday, a number of fringe players will be handed a chance to force their way into consideration for a starting berth in the Championship.