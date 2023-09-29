Queens Park Rangers will be looking to secure a first home league victory of the season when they host fellow strugglers Coventry City at Loftus Road this weekend.

The Hoops currently find themselves sat in 19th place but will have room for optimism after two successive draws against Swansea City and Birmingham City have led to the club losing just one of their last four domestic fixtures.

Rs boss Gareth Ainsworth is under relentless pressure to guide the club away from a relegation battle this campaign, but matters have been far from straight forward with the 50-year-old tasting defeat 13 times from his opening 22 matches in charge of the second tier outfit.

Sitting just three points above the relegation zone, the West London-based side will see this as a golden opportunity to lift morale in the squad, with the Sky Blues victorious in just one of their opening eight games.

Football League World predicts who we think will make up the starting XI for QPR in W12 on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Asmir Begovic

In between the sticks is veteran shot-stopper Asmir Begovic.

The former Bosnia and Herzegovina international has featured in all eight league matches so far this term and is likely to get the nod once again.

CB: Osman Kakay

Osman Kakay kicks off the back three, asserting himself as a mainstay in the first team since the arrival of Ainsworth back in February.

The versatile defender is another to have featured in every minute so far this season, with another start on the cards.

CB: Steve Cook

Next up is defensive stalwart Steve Cook, with his leadership and experience providing a real boost to QPR’s survival chances.

The former Bournemouth defender featured 42 times during the Cherries 2020/21 Championship campaign where they reached the play-offs.

With more regular game time expected since his departure from Nottingham Forest, Cook will be a key component in maintaining a watertight backline this weekend.

CB: Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox rounds up the three central defenders, with the 30-year-old linking up with Ainsworth this summer from fellow Championship rivals Stoke City.

The Essex-born man has started every match on the left side of the defence and is expected to slot into the position again.

RM: Paul Smyth

On the right side of midfield comes Paul Smyth, who returns for his second stint at Loftus Road after first joining the club back in August 2017.

Upon his reunion with the Hoops faithful, the 26-year-old has been a regular, starting all of their eight league matches so far, with a strong chance to make it nine.

LM: Kenneth Paal

On the opposite flank is Kenneth Paal, with the Dutchman entering his second term in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has been an unlikely source of goals for QPR so far, with two already to his name against Cardiff City and Sunderland.

CM: Sam Field

Beginning the central midfield is Sam Field, who failed to miss a single game throughout the whole of last season.

After holding down his place this term, that consecutive run could be set to continue.

CM: Andre Dozzell

With summer arrival Jack Colback serving the final match of his three-game suspension, Andre Dozzell could be set to partner Field once again after a convincing display at St Andrews last week.

The 24-year-old notched his first league goal for the club at Middlesbrough at the start of September and will be searching for more to give the manager plenty of food for thought.

AM: Ilias Chair

Next is Ilias Chair, who continues to be one of the Hoops standout creative outlets.

The Moroccan international has been a favourable pick under Ainsworth, with two assists provided so far from their eight league outings.

Chair will be hoping to add goals to his game too, relieving some of the pressure currently on the forwards’ shoulders.

AM: Chris Willock

The one change to the QPR lineup sees Chris Willock replace Sinclair Armstrong from their stalemate with Birmingham.

The former Arsenal academy graduate was dropped to the bench last weekend and will be desperate to produce a reaction with places up for grabs.

After starting their last home fixture against Swansea, Willock could be reintroduced in W12 to add another dimension to the Rs attacking line.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

Rounding off the XI is Lyndon Dykes, who advances back to the striker role with the inclusion of Willock.

After featuring in a more supportive role to Armstrong against Blues, Dykes could be preferred as the frontman with his presence and physicality potentially posing a dangerous threat to the Coventry defence.