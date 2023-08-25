Highlights Southampton are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League this season and will be looking to continue their strong start.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is expected to start, as he has been the team's first choice option since last summer.

There may be some changes in the lineup, including the potential inclusion of Flynn Downes and the return of Che Adams, who had been linked with a move away from the club.

Southampton will be looking to continue their promising start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they host QPR at St Mary's.

Following their stoppage time win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend, the Saints go into this game having taken seven points from their opening three league matches.

That means they start the weekend fifth in the Championship table, something they will be looking to continue to build on as they aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

QPR meanwhile, go into the game 17th in the early standings, having won one and lost two of their three Championship games so far this season.

So who could Saints boss Russell Martin select, as he looks to continue his side's strong start to the season this weekend?

Well, we've taken a look at how we think Southampton will line-up for this clash with QPR at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon, right here.

Goalkeeper: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been Southampton's first choice option between the posts ever since his arrival from Manchester City last summer, and there seems to be little reason for him to lose that role going into this one, meaning he ought to start against QPR.

Right-Back: Kyle Walker-Peters

While there have been some links with a move elsewhere this summer, Walker-Peters remains a Southampton player for now, and given his undoubted Premier League quality, they ought to use him when available - as they have done so far this season - so it would be a big surprise if he does not start on Saturday.

Centre-Back: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has been an ever-present in the Championship for the Saints so far this season, re-establishing himself after being recalled from a loan spell with Aston Villa midway through last season, so he should keep his place in the side for this encounter.

Centre-Back: Jack Stephens

Like his central defensive partner in Bednarek, captain Jack Stephens has also been an ever-present in the Championship for Southampton so far this season, so you imagine he too will once again be named in the XI for this one by Russell Martin.

Left-Back: Ryan Manning

Since completing his move from Swansea City on a free transfer in the summer, Manning has quickly made himself a regular feature of this Southampton side, with some consistent displays that ought to ensure he starts once again in Saturday's match.

Centre-Midfield: Stuart Armstrong

As he has been for throughout his long career with Southampton, Armstrong has been a consistent and reliable figure in the centre of the park at the start of this season, meaning he is one you imagine Martin will again rely on this weekend.

Centre-Midfield: Shea Charles

Following his summer move from Manchester City, Charles was handed his first Championship start in the win at Plymouth. Having done a solid job in that game, and with Will Smallbone still out injured, the 19-year-old could retain his place in the side against QPR at St Mary's.

Centre-Midfield: Flynn Downes

While Martin backed Adam Armstrong in an unnatural midfield role last week, you feel he would prefer someone more familiar with the position to be playing there, something he has the option to do following his reunion with Flynn Downes, who joined on loan from West Ham this week. With Martin seemingly keen to get him involved, it may be no surprise if he is in the side on Saturday.

Right-Winger: Nathan Tella

Tella got off the mark with his first goal of the season with an excellent finish against Plymouth last weekend, as he continued to show that speculation around his future is not proving a distraction. As a result, while they have a player already shown to be as good as he is at this level available, it makes sense to do so, as they will no doubt do again at the weekend.

Centre-Forward: Che Adams

It had looked as though Adams may have scored his final goal for the club with his winner at Plymouth on Saturday, with reports on Sunday claiming Everton had agreed a deal for the striker. However, none has yet been announced, with Martin revealing that bids for Adams have been rejected, and that unless that changes, it is likely he will start against QPR, so many fans will surely be hoping to see him at St Mary's this weekend, with a new contract offer on the table for the 27-year-old.

Left-Winger: Samuel Edozie

Kamaldeen Sulemana is one again set to miss out for Southampton on Saturday with the same fitness issue that has stopped him featuring in any game so far this season. As a result, it looks as though it could well be Samuel Edozie who, as he has done in every Championship game so far this season, looks to provide the threat down the left flank for the Saints against QPR.