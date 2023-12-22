Highlights QPR have dropped points in their last two games against relegation rivals, hurting their chances of climbing the table.

Southampton is a tough opponent with a 14-game unbeaten streak, making Saturday's match a difficult one for QPR.

Key players like Asmir Begovic and Chris Willock have been crucial for QPR this season in earning points and should feature in the starting lineup.

Queens Park Rangers take on Southampton in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday.

It was an excellent start for Marti Cifuentes as QPR head coach after replacing Gareth Ainsworth in late October, but his side have dropped points against two of their relegation rivals in the last two games.

After drawing 0-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle last Wednesday night, despite the Pilgrims playing much of the game with 10 men, the R's were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Hoops took the lead in the 37th minute when Bambo Diaby diverted Ilias Chair's strike into his own net, but Wednesday improved in the second half, and they deservedly equalised in the 86th minute through Bailey Cadamarteri.

Substitute Osman Kakay missed a golden chance to restore the visitors' advantage, but the Owls sealed all three points in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Anthony Musaba finished from close range after Ashley Fletcher's header had hit the post.

Cifuentes' side currently sit 22nd in the table, two points from safety.

It will not be an easy task on Saturday against a Southampton side who are unbeaten in their last 14 games, and the Saints secured a comprehensive 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's last time out.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how QPR could line up.

GK: Asmir Begovic

It was a huge blow for the R's to lose Seny Dieng to Middlesbrough this summer, but Begovic has been an outstanding replacement.

The 36-year-old has started every league game so far, wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions, and his saves have earned the Hoops plenty of points this season.

RB: Reggie Cannon

Cannon joined QPR on a free transfer in September after his departure from Boavista, and he has been a regular under Cifuentes so far.

After being booked early on against Wednesday last weekend, Cannon was substituted at half time at Hillsborough, but he should retain his place in the starting line-up for this one.

CB: Jimmy Dunne

Dunne missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder injury, but he has been a regular for the R's since returning to fitness.

The 26-year-old was dropped to the bench in the recent win over Hull City, but after starting the last two games, he should keep his place.

CB: Jake Clarke-Salter

Clarke-Salter has struggled with injury during his time at Loftus Road, and like Dunne, he also missed the start of the season with injury.

Having started three of the last four games, the 26-year-old will now be hoping to stay injury free and nail down a regular place in the team.

LB: Kenneth Paal

Paal joined the R's from Dutch side PEC Zwolle last summer, and has been a consistent performer since his arrival at Loftus Road.

The 26-year-old has featured in every game in all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 23 appearances.

CM: Sam Field

Field was linked with Leeds United and Burnley this summer, but he remained at Loftus Road, much to the delight of Hoops supporters.

The 25-year-old has missed just one game in all competitions this season, and he is one of the first names on Cifuentes' team sheet.

CM: Andre Dozzell

Dozzell has been a regular alongside Field at the heart of midfield this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances.

Jack Colback could return after a muscle injury, while Elijah Dixon-Bonner has featured regularly in recent weeks, but Dozzell should retain his place.

RW: Paul Smyth

After helping Leyton Orient to the League Two title last season, Smyth returned to Loftus Road for a second spell this summer.

Smyth has been a regular starter for the R's this season, but having scored just one goal and registered one assist so far, he will be keen to contribute with more goal involvements.

AM: Chris Willock

Willock struggled for game time at the start of the season after falling out of favour under Ainsworth, but he has thrived since Cifuentes' arrival.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist under the Spaniard, and after surprisingly being dropped to the bench against Wednesday last weekend, he should come back into the team.

LW: Ilias Chair

Chair is another player who has benefitted from the change of style implemented by Cifuentes, scoring two goals and registering two assists since his appointment.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World this week, Chair said that he was settled at the club, which will no doubt be a huge relief to R's supporters ahead of the January transfer window.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

Like Willock and Chair, Dykes will also be hoping to regain his form under Cifuentes after a tough start to the season.

Sinclair Armstrong started up front against Wednesday last weekend, but after Dykes was introduced at half time, he is likely to return to the team for the visit of Southampton.